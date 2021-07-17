Baku intends to start new military clashes in Karabakh and on the border – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, July 17. /TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan intends to start new military clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, he said on Saturday at a press conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“According to information from unofficial sources, Azerbaijan intends to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic – TASS) and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Manifestations of that we see today at the Nakhichevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Incidents provoked by Azerbaijan do not allow us to start working on the delimitation and demarcation of the border,” Pashinyan said.

Negotiations on Karabakh within Minsk Group

Armenia is ready to resume the negotiation process on the final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, Nikol Pashinyan announced.

“The use of force and massive crimes cannot help resolve the Karabakh conflict, the settlement of which is possible only through negotiations under the auspices of the only format with an international mandate – the OSCE Minsk Group. I have already stated several times that Armenia is ready to resume the negotiation process in accordance with the items of the April 13 statement of the Minsk Group,” Pashinyan said.

TASS