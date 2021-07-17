Armenian private soldier accidentally shot dead

An Armenian private soldier was accidentally shot dead while on duty at a military post of his unit on Friday evening, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The soldier, identified as Artur Ghazaryan (b. 2001), was fatally wounded by a shot fired accidentally by a fellow soldier due to the violation of firearm handling rules at around 9:40pm.

A preliminary probe is underway to reveal all circumstances of the incident.

The ministry shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased.

Panorama.AM