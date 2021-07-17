Air temperature to reach +40 +42 degrees in Yerevan on July 19-20

The air temperature will gradually go up by 14-16 degrees in the whole territory of Armenia on July 17-20, Hydromet meteorological service reports.

According to the source, the temperature may reach +40…+ 42 degrees in the daytime of 19-20 in the Ararat Valley and its foothills, in the foothills of Vayots Dzor and in the valleys of Syunik provinces, in Yerevan city due to the penetration of tropical warm air currents from the Sahara Desert.

North-west wind speed is 5-10 m/s, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 20-25 m/s. On July 17, on 19-21 no precipitation is predicted.

Panorama.AM