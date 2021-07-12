Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away

Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 12 (PTI): Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, who had stood for the cause of the poor and destitute and was instrumental in initiating several path- breaking changes in the church,passed away in the early hours of Monday, a spokesman said here.

He was 74.

His end came at 2.35 AM at a private hospital in Parumala in Pathanamthitta district while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, the church spokesman said.

The senior priest, who had been suffering from lung cancer since December 2019, had recovered from the COVID-19 infection in February this year.

Enthroned as the eighth Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan in November 2010, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was the91st primate on the Apostolic Throne of St Thomas, church sources added.

Cutting across religion and politics, several people includingPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pianrayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the senior priest.

“Saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church. He leaves behind a rich legacy of service and compassion. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the members of the Orthodox Church. RIP,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Born on August 30, 1946 at Mangad, a nondescript hamlet in Thrissur district of central Kerala, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was known as K I Paul in his earlier life before taking the holy orders.

After completing his post graduation and theological studies, the church Parliament (Malankara Syrian Christian Association) elected him as Bishop at the young age of 36.

He was consecrated as Episcopa (bishop) with the new name Paulose Mar Milithios in 1985 and subsequently, elevated as the first Metropolitan of the newly formed Kunnamkulam diocese.

He was unanimously elected as the Catholicos Designate and the successor to the Malankara Metropolitan in 2006.

Following the abdication of his predecessor,Baselios Marthoma Didymus I, Paulose Mar Milithios Metropolitan was enthroned as the Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan with the new nameBaselios Marthoma Paulose II on November 1, 2010, church sources added.

Lovingly called as ”Bava Thirumeni” by his admirers and followers, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II had been a known philanthropist and a strong advocate of secular ideologies throughout his years of priesthood.

Besides strongly protecting the interestsof his church men, he had also shown keen interest in effective and meaningful inter-church relations.

Bava Thirumeni also did not mind criticising governments and political parties whenever he felt that justice was denied to the Church.

A modest personality and a great humanitarian, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II had always tried to extend support to the poor and destituteand initiated several programmes under the aegis of the Church to help them.

His historic interventions in ensuring women equal participation in the administration of the Church and granting them voting rights in parishes had garnered widespread praise.

His campaigns against drug menacealso won attention.

One of the greatest challenges faced by Baselios Marthoma Paulose II during his stint as Catholicoswas the long-standing dispute with the Jacobite faction.

During his stint as the Church head, the Supreme Court had pronounced the historic verdict clearingthe dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions.

As part of boosting inter-church relations, he had meetings with all the present heads of the Oriental Orthodox Churches during his short span of time as Catholicos.

The fraternal relations with the sister Churches too had been given prime importance and the meeting with the present Pope of the Catholic Church had enhanced the bilateral relations between the two Churches, church sources added.

The senior priest also authored a few devotional and contemplative books in Malayalam.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calledBaselios Marthoma Paulose II as a “humble man” who lived among common people.

Stating that the senior priest had always been there in the forefront to help the struggling people, he said the Catholicos played a major role in bringingwomen to the leadership roles in the Church.

“He stood for bringingpeace in the Church and the society. He always stood for the interest of the Church,” he said, adding that Baselios Marthoma Paulose II had lived a life equal to that of a saint and his death was a huge loss to the society.

Besides ministers and MLAs, several leaders including senior Congress leaderand former Defence Minister A K Antony and BJP state chief K Surendran were among those who condoled the death of the senior priest.

According to church sources here, the funeral rites would be held on Tuesday adheringto COVID protocols.PTI LGK TGB SS PTI PTI

