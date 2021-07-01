Tabriz-Yerevan direct flight launched

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Tabriz-Yerevan flight, the head of East Azarbaijan airports Ramin Azari said that this is the third foreign flight line of Tabriz international airport, which opened today with the transfer of 46 passengers from Yerevan to Tabriz.

He stated that Armenia Airways flight also transferred 97 passengers from Tabriz to Yerevan, adding that the flights between two cities of Iran and Armenia with the capacity of 110 passengers and two weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays were established with these Tabriz-Yerevan and vice versa flights.

Tabriz International Airport is the main air terminal in the northwest of the country, which flies to 11 domestic cities and three foreign cities, including Istanbul, Izmir, and Yerevan.

Azari met and held talks with the CEO of Armenian Airlines Arlen Davudyan on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Tabriz-Yerevan flight.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA