High risk of fire predicted in Armenia in the coming days

High risk of fire is predicted in the valley and foothills of Ararat, in the foothills of Vayots Dzor province, in the valleys of Syunik province and in Yerevan from June 30 to July 5, Hydromet meteorological service reported on Wednesday.

On June 30, on July 1-5 in separate regions short-term rain with thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places hail is possible, the source reported.

South-west wind speed is 5-10 m/s, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of June 30 the air temperature will go down by 2-3 degrees, on July 1-4 the air temperature will go up by 3-4 degrees.

