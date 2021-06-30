Catholicos Aram I to leave for the Vatican

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, is leaving for the Vatican on Wednesday to attend a meeting of Lebanese Christian leaders.

Pope Francis will also take part in the meeting, the Holy See of Cilicia reports.

The meeting will take place on Thursday and will consist of two parts: a discussion of the current situation in Lebanon and a public ceremony in support of Lebanon.

The first part of the meeting to be held in the Vatican will be addressed by Pope Francis, Catholicos Aram I and Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai.

Responding to the Pope’s proposal, Aram I will speak about the current economic and political situation in Lebanon and the possible ways of overcoming it.

