The number of Armenian athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics reached 14

The number of Armenian athletes who have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympic has reached 14. Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov, competing in the 63 kg weight category, gained the latest qualification today, the National Olympic Committee reported.

Armenia athletes qualified so far are wrestlers Armen Melikyan (60 kg), Karen Aslanyan (67kg), Karapet Chalyan (77kg), Artur Alexanyan (97kg) from the greco-roman wrestling team, Arsen Harutyunyan (57kg), Vazgen Tevanyan (65kg) from the freestyle wrestling team, boxers Koryun Soghomonyan (52kg), Hovhannes Bachkov (63kg), Arman Darchinyan (75kg), gymnast Artur Davtyan, sharpshooter Elmira Karapetyan, weightlifters Izabella Yaylyan (59kg), Simon Martirosyan (109kg) and judoka Ferdinant Karapetyan (73kg).

Panorama.AM