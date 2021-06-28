NSS: Artsakh citizens get phone calls from Azerbaijan, Turkey

The Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) on Monday confirmed the reports that the people of Artsakh get phone calls from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“After the call of the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh, phone calls made to the citizens of Artsakh by the citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey have been registered by the NSS in recent days,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The NSS once again urges people to refrain from answering such suspicious phone calls and to apply to the law enforcement agency immediately.

“At the same time, we urge you to refrain from anti-national practices, not to manipulate and not to discuss on open platforms such reports, which are aimed at creating a climate of fear and uncertainty about the future among the people of Artsakh,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM