Armenian lawyers may come under intense pressure as Baku would fail to ensure their safety – Boris Avagyan

“The parents of Armenian prisoners held in Baku and those missing in action want a commission to be set up comprising of representatives of the National Security Service (NSS), the government and defense ministry to properly deal with the issue of the prisoners’ return,” former deputy head of Artsakh’s State Emergency Service Boris Avagyan told reporters on Monday. Avagyan was present at the protest organised by parents of prisoners outside the government building in Yerevan.

In his words, the proposed commission will provide constant feedback and personalized approach to every case. “Most of the parents need legal services. They ask about the fate of their sons, whether they are on a trial in Baku and what are the prospects for their return. We tall them that the fabricated criminal cases and court hearings staged in Baku are just a show for the international community. We all understand that whatever testimony they want they can get from prisoners,” Avagyan said.

Speaking of the possibility to involve Armenian lawyers in the defense of the prisoners’ rights in Baku, Avagyan said: “I welcome the readiness of Armenian lawyers to travel to Baku, however their services and consultations to Armenian prisoners will be inefficient. I think we need to invite an international organisation to render professional legal services to our guys. International lawyers will not face the pressure the Armenian specialists may face in Baku. I do not believe the security of Armenian lawyers will be ensured in Baku either,” Avagyan said.

To note, The Baku Court of Grave Crimes started the trial of 14 Armenian POWs who Azerbaijan accuses of terrorism and subversion. The prisoners standing trial in Baku were captured by Azeri forces after the trilateral statement that ended the 44-day war in Artsakh from the areas of then Armenian-held Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages. The Baku court has recently sentenced Lebanese-Armenian captive Viken Euljekian to 20 years in prison.

