Young Armenian boxer Artur Bazeyan crowned European champion

The Armenian athletes took one silver and one gold medals at the EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships held in the Italian town of Roseto degli Abruzzi.

In particular, Artur Bazeyan (56kg) won gold and was crowned European champion after defeating Adam Brian Hession from Ireland by knockout in the finals on Thursday, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

Hambardzum Hakobyan (81kg) lost to his opponent from Russia in the finals and took silver.

