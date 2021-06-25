Pope Francis recalls 2016 visit to Armenia at ROACO session

Pope Francis recalled his trip to Armenia in 2016 during the 94th plenary session of the agencies connected to the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO) in the Vatican on Thursday, Vatican News reported.

“At the conclusion of my Apostolic Journey in Armenia in 2016, Catholicos Karekin II and I released doves into the sky as a sign of hope for peace in the entire Caucasus region,” the Pope said in his speech.

“Sadly, in recent months that hope has once more been disappointed. For this reason, I am grateful for the concern you have shown for the situation in Georgia and Armenia in order to enable the Catholic community to continue to be a sign and leaven of evangelical life,” he said.

Pope Francis visited Armenia on 24-26 June 2016. The motto of the trip was “Visit to the First Christian Country”.

