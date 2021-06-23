Synod to elect the new Patriarch of Cilicia of the Catholic Armenians begins

Bzommar (Agenzia Fides) – On the morning of Wednesday, June 23, the Synod of Bishops of the Armenian Catholic Church, called to elect the successor of the Armenian Catholic Patriarch Krikor Bedros XX Ghabroyan, who died of illness on May 25 at the age of 86, begins. The synodal assembly takes place at the Convent of Our Lady of Bzommar, which houses the Armenian-Catholic patriarchal seat.

The elective Synodal Assembly was convened by Boutros Marayati, Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo, who on May 26 was appointed Administrator of the Patriarchal Church of Cilicia of the Armenians, as the most senior prelate by ordination, according to the provisions of Article 127 of the Code of Canons of the Eastern Catholic Churches. In this capacity, the main task of Archbishop Marayati was precisely to convene the Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church in order to elect the new Patriarch. 12 members of the Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church take part in the elective assembly, who come from the episcopal see throughout the Middle East and in the countries with the greatest concentration of the Armenian diaspora. The new Armenian Catholic Patriarch, once elected, will take part in the meeting convened in Rome on July 1 by Pope Francis to reflect together with the main leaders of the Lebanese Christian communities on the worrying situation in Lebanon. (GV) (Agenzia Fides, 23/6/2021)

