Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation — Kremlin

The presidents reaffirmed their mutual intention to continue boosting the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership while discussing the current issues on the bilateral agenda

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev had a phone call on Wednesday to particularly discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the topic of restoring economic ties and communications in the South Caucasus, the Kremlin reported.

“Political aspects of implementing agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh signed on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, were discussed,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the leaders particularly highlighted the activization of trilateral efforts to restore economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus.

The Kremlin specified that the presidents reaffirmed their mutual intention to continue boosting the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership while discussing the current issues on the bilateral agenda.

Putin and Aliyev also agreed to continue contacts on various levels. The phone call was initiated by the Azerbaijani side.

TASS