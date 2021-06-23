‘Carmen’ is back to opera stage in Yerevan

Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet has announced another performance of Georges Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ opera in Yerevan on June 25.

As the Opera theatre reported in a press statement, the performance is back to Yerevan stage after successful performance in 2018 in Dubai. The performance is staged at the personal initiative and efforts of Maestro Constantine Orbelian as well as with the support of Constantine Orbelian Foundation. The performance is directed by Naire Stepanyan and will be conducted by American conductor Christopher Ocasek.

The cast includes Greta Bagiyan, Liparit Avetisyan Georgi Arakelov along with other soloists and the renowned chorus of the Armenian National Opera House.

Written by French composer Georges Bizet, Carmen premiered in Paris in 1875 after suffering negative reviews. Disconsolately, Bizet died during the preliminary performances, never to come to know that Carmen would rightly become one of the most renowned and popular operas of all time.

Panorama.AM