Artur Vanetsyan says won’t leave his team alone if I’m Honored bloc decides to take up parliament seats

I’m Honored bloc leader Artur Vanetsyan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to around 67,000 people who voted for the alliance in Sunday’s snap elections, as well as to his teammates who worked day and night during the election period.

“There is no reason to despair. Our struggle continues. We will not deviate from our path. We will remain committed to all our principles and will continue to be opposition,” he told a news conference on Wednesday, adding his team will continue to raise the problems facing the country as they have done in one hear and a half.

Vanetsyan described the election results as “unexpected”. He accused the authorities of harassing the I’m Honored bloc activists and employees of its campaign offices during the election period in an effort to reduce the number of its potential votes.

“In connection with all these cases, our supporters and lawyers are conducting a research, if necessary, we will apply to law enforcement agencies and the court,” he said, adding they will use all available legal tools, including an appeal to the Constitutional Court, to challenge the election results.

Asked if he is going to take up his parliamentary mandate, Artur Vanetsyan said he will not leave his team “alone” if its members decide to accept the parliament seats.

“If the bloc decides to take up the parliament seats, I will definitely not leave my team alone, I will accept it too, and we will continue our struggle in the parliament.

“Unfortunately, the refusal to accept the mandates does not cause any legal consequences for the activity of the parliament. In other words, if we do not take up the mandates, the parliament will continue to function,” he said.

Vanetsyan said they will announce whether they accept the election results or not after the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Panorama.AM