Armenia bloc’s votes grow by 10 times after recount at Vanadzor polling station

After a recount of votes at the 23/47 polling station in Vanadzor, Armenia’s third-largest city, the number of ballots cast for Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia bloc increased by 10 times from 10 to 100 votes, lawyer, Armenia bloc member Robert Hayrapetyan said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The lawyer said they will stand up for each vote for the Armenia bloc.

Earlier, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said that votes will be recounted at more than 70 polling stations across Armenia.

Panorama.AM