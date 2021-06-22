Robert Kocharyan: Proud to have such an electorate

Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan expressed gratitude to all citizens who voted for ‘Armenia’ bloc during the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Armenia. Kocharyan’s comments came at a press conference on Tuesday, summing up the preliminary results of the elections, according to which the’Armenia’ bloc scored 21.04% of votes.

“We had number of meetings with our supporters. I am proud for having such an electorate and such people are standing behind us. I am really impressed with our meetings,” said Kocharyan.

Kocharyan’s press conference can be followed live below.

