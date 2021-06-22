Robert Kocharyan: If the authorities continue their work-style, it may result in new snap elections

Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan stated on Tuesday that the strategy of “Armenia” bloc in the parliament is under development. Kocharyan’s remarks came at the press conference on Tuesday when asked to comment about the actions of the opposition bloc and whether it will continue demanding snap parliamentary elections again.

Kocharyan said that ARF Dashnaktsutyun which is part of the opposition bloc, has not been represented in the parliament in the past years, however, it has the parliamentary experience and will draft the strategy of the opposition bloc and will present to the public soon.

“I can clearly state that our struggle will be even stronger, and the parliamentary tools will enable us to work actively in number of directions. First of all, it is the number one platform for the country to raise all problems. You will see the scale of corruption deals the current leadership is engaged in, especially in the processes of procurement and other spheres. Thus, we will get additional leverage for ourpolitical struggle,” said Kocharyan.

The ex-president went on suggesting that if the current authorities continue their work-style, as it has been in the past three years, that would lead to new snap elections.

“Their style of working led to the loss of Karabakh, economic and domestic political crisis. My impression from their yesterday’s statement is they are set to continue their work-style,” Kocharyan stressed, adding in 2018 they had the chance to unite the people under the credo of solidarity, however they failed.

“We continue insisting that the reelection of the current leaders will lead to a disaster for our country and all of us with available tools and means should struggle against them be that in the parliament or our of it,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the member of the bloc, said in his turn.

