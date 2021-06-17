Robert Kocharyan met with former PM Karen Karapetyan in Gyumri

Armenia’s ex-President, the leader of “Armenia” pre-election bloc Robert Kocharyan had a meeting with Armenia’s former PM Karen Karapetyan. The meeting took place at the end of Kocharyan’s visit to Gyumri, the press service at the Bloc reported. To note, this is the second meeting between the two in the past days. earlier, Kocharyan and Karaptyan met at the central office of the bloc, and discussed number of programmes and projects to be implemented in the future, the source said.

Panorama.AM