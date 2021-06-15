Yerevan had ‘an absolute chance’ to avoid defeat in 2020 Karabakh war – Robert Kocharyan

Second President Robert Kocharyan says Armenia had “an absolute chance” to avoid the crucial defeat in last year’s war against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

In his interview with Russian media outlets, he attributed Yerevan’s failures to an “untalented management” that led to the loss of 75% of Karabakh (coupled with the irrevocable human losses). “As regards [the possibilities for] ending the war, the Russian president had his own initiative to that effect. To the best of my knowledge, it was on September 19,” he told correspondents of RIA Novosti, Sputnik Armenia and RT.

According to the former president, Armenia rejected the proposal “for quite ununderstandable reasons”, arguing that PM Nikol Pashinyan “could be misunderstood, creating the traitor’s image.”

“We lost more than we could have practically lost if we had reached a specific arrangement at the time. He is still being called a traitor – and even with greater enthusiasm,” Kocharyan added.

Tert