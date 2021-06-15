Erdogan calls for NATO’s support to Karabakh peace

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has called for NATO’s support to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace efforts, highlighting the organization’s role against the backdrop of the existing international regional challenges.

In his speech at the North-Atlantic Alliance’s summit in Brussels, the Turkish leader also addressed the outcomes of last year’s 44-day fighting. “Justice was finally reinstated in Karabakh after 30 years,” he said as quoted by the Turkish and Azerbaijani media.

Erdogan said he believes that the “conflict in the region has now come to be replaced with prosperity and durable peace”.

“What matters to us is the efforts, to which we offer support beyond our country’s borders, receive an active backing also by the alliance,” he added.

Tert