New Persian-to-Armenian dictionary unveiled

The ceremony was participated by the Iranian cultural attaché in Yerevan Hossein Tabatabaei, President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia Eduard Militonyan, and a number of well-known writers, researchers, and cultural figures of Armenia.

The dictionary, by Tigran Davudyan, is the second Persian-to-Armenian dictionary.

Speaking during the ceremony, the president of the writers’ Union of Armenia said that considering the growing wave of translations of Persian works into Armenian, the publication of this dictionary is of special significance.

The Iranian cultural attaché, for his part, underlined the role of culture and literature in deepening friendship between nations, stressing that language is also a key factor.

IRNA