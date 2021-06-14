Mother See: Nikol Pashinyan continues to voice unfair accusations against Armenian Church

The Information Service Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Monday issued the following statement:

“Within the framework of the election campaign, the prime ministerial candidate of the Civil Contract Party Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, continues to voice unfair accusations against the Armenian Church.

The attitude of the current government towards the national and spiritual values of the Church is known to our people. In this context, the behavior of the Acting Prime Minister towards the Church and the clergy should be considered.

The Armenian Church, despite all kinds of obstacles and the attitude of the authorities, will continue to implement its soul-saving, patriotic mission in the life of the Armenian people.”

Panorama.AM