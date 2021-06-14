Gazelle Finance invests in Armenian textile manufacturer Sonati

International investment fund Gazelle Finance has invested in Armenian high-end textile manufacturer Sonati, which is looking to open stores in countries like the US and Russia. The textile company, founded in 2020, aims to restore Armenian garment patterns and designs.

Sonati has already made a brand name and gained thousands of customers around Armenia. Each production of Sonati is an ‘Art made textile’, extremely soft, light and breathing, covered with a unique design, Gazelle Finance said on its website.

“Sonati has a unique ideology and approach to quality, and it is supported by numerous world-famous artists and designers. This accelerates the company’s visibility in the global market as a new and ambitious Armenian brand. Our partnership with ‘Gazelle Finance’ is a great example of their dedication to support the first steps of company to the bigger market,” Armenian media reports quoted Sonati’s founder Sona Hovhannisyan as saying.

“Gazelle Finance’s goal is to identify and support young companies who are founded and run by emerging business leaders. As part of our mission, we target the unwinding of the great business potential of the women in Armenia. As the example of successful countries show, the business creation is evenly matched between the men and women,” said executive director of Gazelle Finance Armenia, Tigran Hovhannisyan.

Fibre2Fashion News Desk (KD)

https://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/announcement/gazelle-finance-invests-in-armenian-textile-manufacturer-sonati-274523-newsdetails.htm