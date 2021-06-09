Nagorno-Karabakh status must be coordinated with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday raised the urgency of coordinating the status of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship (France, Russia and US), calling for a primary focus on the steps towards establishing peace in the region.

In his speech at the international conference Primakov Readings, he also re-emphasized the importance of opening the communication channels as part of the efforts towards achieving that end.

“Many now insist that the Nagorno-Karabakh status remains unresolved. It has to be ultimately coordinated with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs who, at the current stage, are probably required to contribute to the strengthening of confidence-building measures and the solution to humanitarian concerns – instead of awakening the status issue per se – to promote the co-existence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis under conditions of security and economic well-being,” TASS.ru quoted him as telling the participants of the forum.

Lavrov said he expects the proposed steps to facilitate the solutions in the couple of years to come “in case of accomplishing the stated objectives”.

Meantime he appreciated the efforts of the trilateral working group tasked with managing the procedures of unblocking communications. In his words, much will depend on the activities of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani officials in terms of improving the populations’ general well-being. “Those trilateral discussions definitely take account of the interests of both Turkey and Iran. Otherwise, they will not secure a maximum outcome,” he added.

Tert