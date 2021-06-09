Erdogan, Aliyev to meet for negotiations in Shushi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to meet with the Azerbaijani leader next week for negotiations set to take place in Nagorno-Karabakh’s town of Shushi (which passed under Azerbaijani control after last year’s war).
“On June 15, we will be heading to Shusha [Shushi], one of the ‘liberated’ towns [quotation marks – Ed.] which will host official meetings and different events,” Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted him as saying.
Erdogan will be in Azerbaijan on an official visit between June 14-16. As part of the three-day trip, he and President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to attend a football match bringing together the Turkish and Wales national teams.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.