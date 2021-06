Azerbaijan releases Armenian soldier who accidentally crossed into Azeri-held territory

The Azerbaijani authorities have released an Armenian contract serviceman who ended up in an Azerbaijani-held area early on Tuesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The soldier, identified as A. Katanyan, lost his way and accidentally crossed into Azerbaijani-controlled territory due to heavy fog.

The soldier was returned to the Armenian side in the early hours of Wednesday morning and is now in Stepanakert.

Panorama.AM