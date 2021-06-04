Famous Armenian balletmaster Vilen Galstyan passed away

Head balletmaster at Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre, People’s Artist of RA Vilen Galstyan passed away on June 4 at the age of 80, Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sport reports. The Ministry expresses condolences to the family members of the beloved artist, his colleagues and art lovers.

According to the source, a state commission will be set up by the decision of acting PM to organize the funeral of renowned Armenian artist. Information about the requiem service and funeral will be communicated later.

Born on February 12, 1941 in Yerevan, Galsytan graduated from the Yerevan Choreographic School. He started to perform at the Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Theater, quickly becoming the central figure of Armenian ballet. He danced at the Bolshoi Theater, in England, France, the US, Sweden, Japan, as well as in numerous cities of the Soviet Union. Professor Galstyan is a People’s Artist of Armenia, winner of gold medals at the International Competitions in Varna (1968) and Cairo (1971), laureate of the State Prize of the Armenian SSR, holder of the Orders of Movses Khorenatsi and Mesrop Mashtots.

Panorama.AM