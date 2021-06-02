Artak Beglaryan appointed state minister of the Artsakh Republic

Former Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan has been appointed to the post of the State Minister of the Republic, the Information Department at the Artsakh President’s Office reported.

In his new role Beglaryan will coordinate the works of fours spheres – labour, social and migrations issues, the health and justice spheres as well as the education, science culture and sport.

“I consider this appointment as good and important decision, considering Beglaryan’s experience in public administration during crisis situations, his professional and personal qualities, specifically principled commitments, integrity and the sense of responsibility,” Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said, commenting on the appointment.

Panorama.AM