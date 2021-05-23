A bust of Charles Aznavour inaugurated in Paris

HYETERT – Jean Eckian (Paris)

On Saturday May 22, anniversary of the birth of the famous singer Charles Aznavour (1924), a bust in his image, offered by the Aznavour Foundation, was inaugurated in Paris by the Mayor of the French capital Anne Hidalgo, in the presence of the family of the artist, including Charles’s sister, Aïda Aznavour, 98 years old, Nicolas, younger son of Charles and Hasmik Tolmadjian, Ambassador of Armenia in France.



The inauguration took place in the emotion of the memory of the man with 1,200 songs, near rue Monsieur Le Prince where the singer lived as a child with his sister Aïda. On May 21, 2019, a plaque was inaugurated at No. 36 on the same street.

Many personalities from the Armenian community in France were present for this event covered by a swarm of journalists.



Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, preceded by Nicolas Aznavour, paid a vibrant tribute to the artist. Nicolas indicated that another bust of Charles Aznavour was unveiled the same day in Stepanakert. In his speech, the Mayor of Paris also called for “universal recognition of the Armenian genocide, a dark page in our history”, which the parents of Charles Aznavour had fled. She denounced “negationism, this propaganda which reappears, here and there, including on our territory [in France]”.



The sculpture, made in 1964, is the work of artist Alice Mélikian. It had been given to Charles on his first trip to Armenia in 1964.

