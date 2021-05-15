Serzh Sargsyan, Artur Vanetsyan plant tree after signing memorandum on electoral alliance

Members of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the Homeland Party on Saturday signed a memorandum on the formation of an electoral alliance called Salute of Honor and Respect.

The ceremony was attended by Armenia’s third President, RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, former Director of the National Security Service, Homeland Party Chairman Artur Vanetsyan, as well as other members of the two parties.

After the signing ceremony, Serzh Sargsyan and Artur Vanetsyan planted a tree.

The symbol of the Salute of Honor and Respect bloc is a five-pointed star, and its slogan is “Stand tall! Let’s get to work! For life!”.

