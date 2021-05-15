Official: Iran, Armenia trade volume to hit over $1b

Speaking to IRNA, Yarijanian said Meghri free trade zone will be opened soon in Aras, the northwest of the country, which can boost the volume of trade.

This proximity provides better conditions for both countries to facilitate trade, he said.

The official further noted that this special capacity can increase trade between the two countries to $ 1.2 billion in less than a year.

He called for providing exemption facilities.

Exports and imports in Iran and Armenia must be balanced, he said adding that if exports increase and import bans are implemented in the medium term, trade between the two countries will face obstacles.

He also referred to holding three expert exhibitions in the upcoming Iranian calendar month.

Iran has a number of border free trade zones like in Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Aras, Anzali, Arvand and Maku.

