French ambassador to Armenia: ‘We were peaceful like our mountains, you invaded like ferocious winds’

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte took to Facebook on Saturday to share a poem entitled “Impromptu” by renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Shiraz in the French and Armenian languages.

Below is the English version of the poem.

“We were peaceful like our mountains,

You invaded like ferocious winds,

We confronted you like our mountains,

You growled fiercely like ferocious winds,

But we are eternal like our mountains,

You will die out like ferocious winds.”

Panorama.AM