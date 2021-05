Armenia’s caretaker FM holds phone call with CSTO chief, Council of Foreign Ministers head

In continuation of the discussions held in recent days, Armenia’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Saturday held a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Chairman of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The discussions started after the Azerbaijani troops’ incursion into Armenian territory on May 12.

Panorama.AM