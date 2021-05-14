The criminal presence of the Azerbaijani servicemen in the territory of Armenia has the intention to terrorize the people – Ombudsman

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and the representatives of the Office have conducted fact-finding activities since early in the morning today in the Syunik region, in relation to the illegal and illegitimate presence of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the direction of Black Lake.

As the Ombudsman’s Office reported, the visit has been conducted by the presence of the head of the Goris community. During the visit, discussions took place with the civilian residents and the Armenian armed servicemen.

In the regions adjacent to Black Lake, the Human Rights Defender got acquainted with the created situation. It became apparent that Azerbaijani armed personnel, evoking a blatantly fake map, have breached the territorial integrity of Armenia, and made an illegal incursion inside the borders of the Republic of Armenia, specifically towards the region of Black Lake, and subsequently towards the civilian settlements. This illegal act of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen grossly violates the rights of the border residents of Armenia and has the intention to terrorize the people. Even on the first day of the incursion on May 12, they threatened the shepherd of Verishen by displaying their weapons.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia specifically records that the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen grossly violates international human rights requirements, and deprives the border residents of Armenia from the only source of their income, the opportunity to raise livestock, use pastures and poses a real threat to access to irrigation and drinking water in communities is a real threat to human rights to life and security.

The mentioned illegal act of Azerbaijani armed forces again evidences the absolute necessity of the proposal of the Human Right Defender to create a security zone, which will guarantee the rights and peaceful life of the border residents of Armenia, and the physical and mental immunity of the people.

The Human Rights Defender held talks with the officers and soldiers who performed heroic and selfless service on the ground, and discussed issues related to their service.

The results of the visit will be summarized, and steps will be taken to protect the rights of the border residents of Armenia, the source said.

Panorama.AM