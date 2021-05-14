‘I have the honor’: Artur Vanetsyan shares photo with Serzh Sargsyan

Artur Vanetsyan, a former director of Armenia’s National Security Service and the leader of the opposition Homeland Party, on Friday posted on Facebook a photo with the third president of Armenia, Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman Serzh Sargsyan.

“I have the honor,” Artur Vanetsyan wrote.

Earlier in May the RPA and the Homeland Party announced the launch of a process to form an electoral alliance called “I Have the Honor” to jointly run in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Panorama.AM