Episode 63: Armenian Genocide 2.0?

Could it be that a second genocide at the hands of Turkey is on the horizon?

A continuation of Jeff King’s conversation with two ICC analysts on the Armenia, Turkey, and Nagorno-Karabakh situation. Because of the genocide in 1915, many Armenians had to leave their homelands. By circumstance, a lot of them ended up settling in the U.S. As a result of the current conflict, there has been an increase in hate crimes against Armenians, not only in Armenia, but in Turkey and even in the U.S. To add to that, Erdogan’s ambitions to reignite the Ottoman empire are very concerning to everyone in the region.

Listen to more episodes here.

https://www.persecution.org/2021/05/14/episode-63/