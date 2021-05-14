Chairperson of the CSTO Collective Security Council issues instructions to activate the mechanisms of emergency consultations

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation on Friday with the Chairman of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin. As the press department at the Foreign Ministry reported, the interlocutors discussed the situation emerged on the state border of the Republic of Armenia and the steps being undertaken towards resolving it.

According to the press statement, acting Minister Aivazian stressed the need for activating the consultation procedure within the framework of the implementation of the provisions of Article 2 of the Collective Security Treaty, in continuation to the respective letters sent on behalf of the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia to the heads of CSTO member-states.

The Chairman of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers Sirojiddin Muhriddin informed Minister Aivazian that the incumbent Chairperson of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has already issued the respective instructions, the source said.

Panorama.AM