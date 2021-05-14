Armenian, Russian security chiefs discuss situation after Azeri incursion into Armenia

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Friday held a phone call with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev to discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the wake of Azerbaijan’s illegal incursion into the territory of Armenia. The parties exchanged views and discussed possible solutions to the issue, Grigoryan’s office said.

Presenting the situation, Armen Grigoryan stressed that Armenia considers it as an encroachment on its sovereign territory by Azerbaijan, which is unacceptable for Armenia, therefore the Azerbaijani troops must withdraw from Armenia’s territory and return to their starting positions.

Grigoryan also stressed that the aspirations of Azerbaijan are ungrounded and there are maps of the Soviet period confirming that these territories are Armenian.

Speaking about Armenia’s appeal to the CSTO, Armen Grigoryan noted the possibility of initiating the necessary mechanisms within the framework of the CSTO to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In turn, Nikolay Patrushev highly appreciated Armenia’s restraint in the issue, emphasizing the importance of all possible diplomatic efforts to resolve it. He added that Russia is taking intensive efforts at all levels to reach a settlement as soon as possible.

Panorama.AM