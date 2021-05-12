Today marks renowned Armenian composer Edvard Mirzoyan’s 100th birth anniversary

Today, May 12, marks the 100th birthday anniversary of renowned Armenian composer Edvard Mirzoyan.

The National Center of Chamber Music will perform a concert marking the famous composer’s anniversary on May 17.

Edvard Mirzoyan was born in Gori, Georgia in 1921. Initially schooled in music in Yerevan and graduated from the Komitas State Conservatory, Mirzoyan went on to Moscow to further refine his art. In late 1956 he was elected president of the Armenian Composers’ Union, a position he held until 1991. He was a professor of composition at the Komitas State Conservatory, and president of the Peace Foundation of Armenia.

Mirzoyan’s compositional output is relatively small but quite distinguished, combining graceful lyricism with intense drama. With its formal structure and tonal design, his style has been described as Neoclassical, with elements of Armenian folksong always present. Mirzoyan’s String Quartet, Cello Sonata, Symphony for Strings and Timpani, and Epitaph for String Orchestra have become notable additions to the repertoire.

He also wrote music for films, such as Seven Indian Boys (2007), Crossroads Pharmacy (1988), Twelve Companions (1962) and Collapse (1960).

Famous musicians, such as Avet Terterian, Constantine Orbelian, Robert Amirkhanian and many others were the composer’s students.

Mirzoyan was an honoured artist of the Armenian SSR, People’s Artist of the USSR and Armenian SSR. He received the Order of Lenin, the Emblem of Honour and declared the winner of the State Prize of the Soviet Union. Edvard Mirzoyan also received many other prizes and awards.

The composer passed away on 5 October 2012 and is buried at the Komitas Pantheon in Yerevan.

Panorama.AM