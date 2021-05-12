Socio-educational projects for Artsakh discussed with key presidential aide

Social and economic projects for Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) dominated the agenda of recent negotiations between Artak Beglaryan, the chief of the presidential staff, and Alec Baghdasaryan, a board member of the Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF).

Thanking the benefactor for an active and consistent engagement in, and contribution to, the country’s development, Beglaryan expressed hope that the assistance will be ongoing also in the post-war period.

According to an official readout released after the meeting, also future projects and assistance opportunities were thoroughly considered with a special emphasis on the training of social workers and the introduction of the corresponding services. The meeting also addressed the ongoing renovation of comprehensive schools switching to long-day learning, as well as opportunities for promoting technological education.

The sides mutually emphasized the importance of the projects as essential factors for post-war rehabilitation and socio-educational reforms.

Tert