Parliament of Andalusia hosts exhibition on Armenian Genocide

An exhibition dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide launched at the Parliament of Andalusia on Tuesday, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reported.

The exhibition runs through May 25.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain Vladimir Karmirshalyan and President of the Andalusian Parliament Marta Bosquet Aznar, as well as First Vice President of Parliament María Esperanza Oña Sevilla, lawmakers from different fractions, Honorary Consul of Armenia in Malaga Alberta Benito García, several reporters and representatives of the Armenian community.

The Armenian Embassy in Spain expresses its deep gratitude to the Parliament of Andalusia for hosting such an exhibition, as well as Alberto Benito García for his support in organizational issues.

Panorama.AM