Football: Armenia’s Varazdat Haroyan finalizes transfer deal with Spanish club

Varazdat Haroyan, who plays as a central defender for Astana and the Armenian National Football Team, will join the Spanish La Liga in the next season.

The sportsman has already finalized his contract with Kadis, ArmSport.am has learned.

Haroyan was transferred to Astana earlier this year.

Tert