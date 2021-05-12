Employment Opportunity | Social Media Coordinator, Armenian Relief Society

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS), a mission-driven humanitarian non-profit headquartered in Watertown, MA, is seeking a social media coordinator who will be responsible for developing and administering compelling online content, designed to engage followers and create an interactive relationship between supporters, donors and the Society. Candidates must have creative ability and good writing skills.

Job Type: Part-time

Location: Remote

Number of hires for this role: 1

Pay: From $18-23 per hour (5-10 hours/week)

Schedule: Monday to Friday with availability on weekends as needed.

COVID-19 precaution(s):

Remote interview process

Virtual meetings

To apply, send cover letter, resume and sample work to: execdirector@ars1910.org

Subject line should read: Social Media Coordinator

Responsibilities:

*Brainstorm campaigns, create a social media strategy and develop editorial content calendars, oversee channel operations and manage relationships with followers

*Develop content across social media channels but no limited – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram feed and stories, and complement assets with engaging editorial copy

*Email campaigns

*Expand organizational awareness

*Use analytics tools to gauge the success of campaigns

*Research industry innovations and tools

*Update posts to include relevant keywords for search engine optimization (SEO)

*Prepare reports on campaigns based on analytics

*Assist with the preparation and editing in marketing materials including presentations, brochures, data, images and reports

*Schedule two to four weeks in advance and manage internal approvals prior to posting live

*Develop a digital strategy to drive traffic to brand websites through an affiliate, retargeting and SEO

Requirements and Skills:

*At least one year of experience in digital marketing or social media roles

*Experience with email marketing

*A strategic, creative, and visual thinker with strong creative ability and curating conversational, shareable content

*Excellent writing and oral skills in Armenian and English

*Proficient in Office, Google Docs, Adobe

*Collaborative, organized, detail-oriented, and able to multitask while remaining communicative

*Ability to learn quickly

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

