Azerbaijan mobilises 15,000 military personnel in military drills

Azerbaijan has announced military exercises to be held from May 16 to 20 under the command of the country’s defense minister. According to Interfax news agency, the exercises will involve up to 15,000 military personnel, up to 300 tanks and other armored vehicles, around 400 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 50 military aviation units, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

The drills will focus on command and control, the combat readiness and regrouping of the troops as well as on improving combat coordination and interoperability between the army corps, rocket and artillery troops, aviation and special forces.

The troops will fulfill tasks to fight against terrorist detachments (groups), in particular, illegal armed formations, and to conduct counter-terrorism operations, the source added.

Panorama.AM