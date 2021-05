Armenian Ambassador presented her credentials President of the European Commission

Ambassador of Armenia, Head of Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union Anna Aghadjanian presented on May 11 her Credentials to Ms. Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the Armenian Embassy to Belgium reported.

During the short conversation within the official ceremony, the parties exchanged thoughts on current state of affairs in the Armenia-EU relations and their prospects, the source added.

Panorama.AM