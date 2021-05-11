Bared Maronian’s Bloodless wins Golden Palm Award, Best Feature Documentary at Beverly Hills Film Festival

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Bloodless: The Path to Democracy documentary feature film snatched two of the top awards at the 21st Beverly Hills Film Festival. Bloodless received the Golden Palm Award and Best Feature Documentary.

“We are humbled that the jury, comprising Oscar winning industry professionals and industry leaders, extended high praise and selected Bloodless as the recipient of the Festival’s top awards out of the 150 films,” said filmmaker Bared Maronian, founder of Armenoid Productions.

The feature documentary film by the four-time regional Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer and producer captures the non-violent civil disobedience protests and social media campaigns during Armenia’s 2018 velvet revolution when opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan overthrew the decades-long, corrupt oligarchy power. The documentary was also written by Silva Basmajian and produced by Seda Grigoryan, Silva Basmajian and Bardig Kouyoumdjian.

The Best Feature Documentary Award to Bloodless was presented midway through the virtual awards ceremony by a panel of six film industry professionals. The Golden Palm Award–the annual Festival’s most prestigious award–was presented to Bloodless by Nino Simone, founder and president of the Beverly Hills Film Festival. The 21st annual event, held virtually April 28 through May 2 due to the pandemic, live-streamed 150 non-studio films as part of its official global selections during the virtual Festival. The annual live event usually draws over 40,000 attendees.

