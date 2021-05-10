Works of Alexander Spendiaryan and Yervand Yerkanyan to be performed in Yerevan

Within the 12th edition of the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will host a concert on May 17 at Aram Khachaturian Concert. The concert programme features “Three palms’ symphonic picture, “Concert Prelude” and “​Concert Waltz” by Alexander Spendiaryan as well as Symphony N7 by Yervand Yerkanyan. The concert will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan.

To note, the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival is being held this year from May 4 to 22, aiming to popularize the works of Armenian classic and contemporary composers’ works, recording of the symphony and chamber works of Armenian composers as well as digitization of the scores. Each year the festival traditionally bears the name of one famous composer, whose anniversary is being celebrated during that year. The Festival is held twice a year, and each session consists of 5-6 concerts.

