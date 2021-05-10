Parents of soldiers expelled Robert Kocharyan from cemetery-VIDEO

Former president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was met with protest while visiting graves of Armenian soldiers killed in the war in Karabakh, APA reports.

Parents of dead Armenian soldiers have strongly protested against Kocharyan and demanded him to leave the cemetery.

Mother of one of servicemen voiced sharp accusations against the former president, blamed him and other persons who led Armenia in the death of his son, and plundering the country.

Kocharyan and those who accompany him left the area with embarrassment.

